Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Lowers Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after purchasing an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. Insiders sold 396,928 shares of company stock worth $146,990,450 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

