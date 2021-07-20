Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 173,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,831. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88.

