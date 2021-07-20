Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 1.66% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,788. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

