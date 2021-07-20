Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

