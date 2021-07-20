Leuthold Group LLC Invests $5.23 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,436. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

