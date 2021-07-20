Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $42.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,533.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,411.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

