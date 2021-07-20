Leuthold Group LLC Sells 8,296 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 91,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $106.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

