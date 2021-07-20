Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 835,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 10,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,746. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

