LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million. Research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

