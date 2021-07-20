LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFPI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,128. LifePoint has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About LifePoint

LifePoint, Inc engages in the provision of organ, tissue, and ocular donor services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Ontario, CA.

