Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $843,462.22

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $843,462.22 and $355.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

