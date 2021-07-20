Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Up 35.8% in June

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 780,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.36.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.