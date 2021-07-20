Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to announce sales of $147.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.34 million and the highest is $151.80 million. Lindsay reported sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNN traded up $3.98 on Tuesday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,231. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $91.41 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

