Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $1,291,500.00. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

LCTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,415. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $418.32 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

