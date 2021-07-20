Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the June 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.49 during trading on Monday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.63.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

