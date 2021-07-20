Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

In related news, CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Also, Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 186,054 shares of company stock worth $1,858,885 in the last ninety days.

LCAP stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.