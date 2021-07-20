Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Cap of $49.77 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $49.77 million and $10.07 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

