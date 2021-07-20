Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 106,466 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,539,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. 60,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 137.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.63 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

