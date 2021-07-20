Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,271,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265,214 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.45% of Alibaba Group worth $2,782,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,052,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

