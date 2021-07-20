Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 805,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,848 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $284,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $6.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.70. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.21. The stock has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

