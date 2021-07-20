Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 15,373 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.78% of VeriSign worth $174,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.06. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,046. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,309. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.