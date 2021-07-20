Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,411 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $778,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.95. 56,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $479,680.11. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

