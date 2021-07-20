Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,266 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.64% of Q2 worth $92,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Q2 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,264.31, for a total transaction of $30,996,139.59. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,333 shares of company stock valued at $35,036,082. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

