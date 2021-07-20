Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 53,446 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,446 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $130,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, hitting $361.68. 3,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

