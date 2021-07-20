LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0512

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $32,782.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00012546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.83 or 0.00741717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,865,676 coins and its circulating supply is 99,357,570 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

