Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,794. The company has a market cap of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

