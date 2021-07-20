Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,794. The company has a market cap of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,389,000 after purchasing an additional 270,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.