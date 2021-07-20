Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $526.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

