Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Lumentum by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,429,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $263,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.