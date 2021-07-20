Luminus Management LLC Has $30.36 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 904.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044,572 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for 5.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 737,598 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $50,722.40. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

X stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

