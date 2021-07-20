Luminus Management LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,753,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,726. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 18.31 and a quick ratio of 18.31.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

