Luminus Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition accounts for 1.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,336,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,263,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

RSVA stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $18.56. 475,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,553. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91.

In other Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2,142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

