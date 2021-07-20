Luminus Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Luminus Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462,648 shares during the quarter. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $131,741,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 56,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,550. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

