Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

