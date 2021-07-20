Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

