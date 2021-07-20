Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:MGU opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

