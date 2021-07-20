Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

