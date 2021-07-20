Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.47 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

