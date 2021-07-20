Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGTA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

