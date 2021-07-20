Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Down 25.5% in June

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MLAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 696,966 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 620,700 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 544,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

