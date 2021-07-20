Man Group plc Buys 31,782 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,782 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $14,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $97.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.