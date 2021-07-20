Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $212,065,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,327,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,789 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

