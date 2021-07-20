Man Group plc Invests $14.42 Million in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 345,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,918,313 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

