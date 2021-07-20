Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,372 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.24% of Landstar System worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.21.

LSTR stock opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

