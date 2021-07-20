Man Group plc Reduces Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,656 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

