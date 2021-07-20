Man Group plc Sells 101,289 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Man Group plc decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,289 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.47% of SPS Commerce worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after buying an additional 45,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

