Man Group plc Sells 106,603 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,603 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

