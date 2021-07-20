Maria Ines Mitrani Acquires 10,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Director Maria Ines Mitrani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00.

Maria Ines Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 195,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $23,500.00.

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.