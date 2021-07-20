Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

VAC traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. 359,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,838,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

