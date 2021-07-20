Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.