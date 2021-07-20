Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,069.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

